Pipers across Scotland salute key workers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mass pipes rendition of Scotland The Brave for key workers
Hundreds of pipers across the country have saluted key workers with a mass rendition of Scotland The Brave.
Here’s a roundup of the pipers honouring individuals keeping society moving during the coronavirus crisis.
-
03 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-52147960/mass-pipes-rendition-of-scotland-the-brave-for-key-workersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window