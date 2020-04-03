Veteran honoured by piper for 100th birthday
Black Watch veteran Alfred Walters had a 100th birthday celebration with a difference.

After his planned party was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, Alfred was forced to spend the day in isolation.

But that didn’t stop another member of his old regiment serenading him on the bagpipes - from a safe distance outside home in Bridge of Earn, Perthshire.

  • 03 Apr 2020