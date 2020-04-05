Chief medical officer 'made mistake'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nicola Sturgeon: Chief medical officer 'made mistake'

Nicola Sturgeon says Dr Catherine Calderwood “made a mistake”, but she needs the chief medical officer to remain in post for her expertise.

There was public anger and calls for Dr Calderwood’s resignation after she travelled to her second home in Fife during the coronavirus lockdown.

Dr Calderwood told a media briefing she was “truly sorry” and confirmed she would not resign.

  • 05 Apr 2020