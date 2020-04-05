Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nicola Sturgeon: Chief medical officer 'made mistake'
Nicola Sturgeon says Dr Catherine Calderwood “made a mistake”, but she needs the chief medical officer to remain in post for her expertise.
There was public anger and calls for Dr Calderwood’s resignation after she travelled to her second home in Fife during the coronavirus lockdown.
Dr Calderwood told a media briefing she was “truly sorry” and confirmed she would not resign.
-
05 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-52175595/nicola-sturgeon-chief-medical-officer-made-mistakeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window