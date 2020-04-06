Decision making on Calderwood 'not about spin'

Video

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said "news management and spin" were not at the forefront of her mind when making decisions about Dr Catherine Calderwood's future.

She was explaining the decisions she made following revelations that the chief medical officer contravened her own advice by taking two weekend trips to her second home in Fife.

Ms Sturgeon told a press conference: “This is not a normal political situation. If it had been then perhaps the things that a politician usually thinks about in these circumstances of news management and spin would have been to the forefront."

After a long conversation between the first minister and Dr Calderwood the resignation was offered and accepted.