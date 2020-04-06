Media player
Coronavirus: Stocks of all items of PPE are 'adequate'
Scotland's health secretary, Jeane Freeman, says there are adequate stocks of PPE, and that the Scottish government is modelling stock levels against current demand.
She also says social care providers now have a direct ordering line to help them access the PPE they need.
06 Apr 2020
