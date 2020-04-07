Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'It's good to be chucked in the deep end'
Eilidh Duncan is one of the final-year students starting her new role in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
She says that while it will be stressful to continue with her university work while working as a nurse, she will be giving the role her full focus.
-
07 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-52201757/coronavirus-it-s-good-to-be-chucked-in-the-deep-endRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window