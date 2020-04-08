Media player
Recovery of Daphne, 98, 'very inspirational', says Nicola Sturgeon
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the recovery of a 98-year-old woman from coronavirus is a "very welcome news story".
Daphne Shah was treated at Ninewells Hospital after becoming unwell. She is now at home with her son Wesley
Ms Sturgeon told her daily briefing on Wednesday: "Daphne has now recovered from this virus and she is back at home. Her recovery is a very inspiring and very welcome good news story, but it is also a reminder that even in dark times there is always light and hope and I am, sure all of us wish Daphne very well.”
08 Apr 2020
