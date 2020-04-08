Recovery of Daphne, 98, 'very inspirational'

Video

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the recovery of a 98-year-old woman from coronavirus is a "very welcome news story".

Daphne Shah was treated at Ninewells Hospital after becoming unwell. She is now at home with her son Wesley

Ms Sturgeon told her daily briefing on Wednesday: "Daphne has now recovered from this virus and she is back at home. Her recovery is a very inspiring and very welcome good news story, but it is also a reminder that even in dark times there is always light and hope and I am, sure all of us wish Daphne very well.”