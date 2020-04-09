Heartwarming ways grandparents are staying in touch
Video

Families in Scotland have managed to keep in touch despite the challenges caused by lockdown restrictions.

Grandparents in particular have been coming up with creative ways to spend quality time with their families.

Some have used technology to their advantage, to help them do everyday things like reading stories and delivering baking lessons.

  • 09 Apr 2020