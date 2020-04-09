Coronavirus: Lockdown life with a newborn baby
Families across the country are adjusting to life in lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hannah and Pete McIntosh's son Jax was born just before the restrictions were put in place.

The couple, from Banchory in Aberdeenshire, told BBC Scotland's The Nine that Jax has brought them "a lot of hope" and something to focus on other than the virus.

