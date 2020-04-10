Sturgeon: We cannot become complacent

Media player
Coronavirus: Sturgeon says we cannot become 'complacent'
Scotland cannot become “complacent” about coronavirus and end restrictions prematurely, says Nicola Sturgeon.
The First Minister told a media briefing: “It would risk undoing all of the work we’ve put in so far.”
She urged people to stay at home over Easter weekend, saying no one should travel to Scotland’s rural communities for a holiday.
10 Apr 2020
