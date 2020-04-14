Media player
Sturgeon: Care home PPE supplies 'being investigated'
The first minister has said she is concerned about reports that coronavirus protective equipment may be being diverted from care homes in Scotland.
In her latest briefing, Nicola Sturgeon said the situation was being looked into and contact was being made with the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
Ms Sturgeon said the issue raised questions of fairness and co-operation and the government was seeking answers "as quickly as possible".
14 Apr 2020
