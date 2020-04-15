Engineering enthusiasts 3D print virus shields

Media player
Engineering enthusiasts 3D print thousands of face shields
Groups and companies across Scotland are helping to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to the NHS.
Among them is Edinburgh Shield Force, a club of engineering enthusiasts, who are 3D printing face shields for Scottish hospitals.
BBC Scotland's The Nine spoke to some of the volunteers who have already delivered thousands of visors.
15 Apr 2020
