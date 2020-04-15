Media player
Coronavirus: 'Some optimism' over Scots hospital admission figures
The first minister says hospital and intensive care figures this week are showing some positive signs.
In her latest briefing, Nicola Sturgeon did outline a rise in deaths and new information related to deaths in care homes.
But she also said there was some "cautious optimism" to be found in a slight decrease in hospital admissions.
15 Apr 2020
