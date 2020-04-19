Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Timelapse of NHS Louisa Jordan hospital being built
NHS Louisa Jordan - Scotland's newest hospital - has been built in just over two weeks at the cost of £43m.
The facility, at Glasgow's SEC Campus, will be able to take its first patients from Monday to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic in Scotland.
The Scottish government hopes the hospital is never needed.
-
19 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-52346006/coronavirus-timelapse-of-nhs-louisa-jordan-hospital-being-builtRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window