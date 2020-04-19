Timelapse of Scotland's newest hospital being built
Coronavirus: Timelapse of NHS Louisa Jordan hospital being built

NHS Louisa Jordan - Scotland's newest hospital - has been built in just over two weeks at the cost of £43m.

The facility, at Glasgow's SEC Campus, will be able to take its first patients from Monday to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic in Scotland.

The Scottish government hopes the hospital is never needed.

