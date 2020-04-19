Video

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has said the Scottish government does not “endorse” plans published by a UK newspaper to ease lockdown measures - including the reopening of some schools as early as 11 May.

The Sunday Times said the plan was part of a three-phase strategy drawn up by senior UK government ministers.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove dismissed the 11 May date as "not true", saying no decision had been made

Later, Ms Freeman told a daily briefing on the coronavirus that the Scottish government had not seen such plans and “from what we have read, they are not plans we would currently endorse”.