'She's our rainbow in the coronavirus storm'
Premature baby Peyton is finally home after testing positive for Covid-19 while in hospital.
She was born at Wishaw General Hospital on 26 March - eight weeks before her due date.
At three weeks old, Peyton was diagnosed with Covid-19.
Her mother Tracy Maguire thanked NHS staff, who allowed her to isolate at the hospital with Peyton.
22 Apr 2020
