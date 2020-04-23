'Restarting life will mean changes'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus in Scotland: 'Restarting life will mean changes'

The first minister says careful balances will need to be struck for some workplaces and schools in Scotland to reopen in the future.

Nicola Sturgeon was setting out the framework for easing lockdown restrictions north of the border.

But she said social distancing and shielding are going to be here for some time to come.

  • 23 Apr 2020