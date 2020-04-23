Media player
Medical students provide childcare for NHS staff
Medical students in Edinburgh have grouped together on Facebook to provide childcare for NHS workers.
The scheme is helping key frontline staff to get to work as well as giving them peace of mind.
Student Amy McGirk said it has helped her to feel useful amid the coronaviurs lockdown.
23 Apr 2020
