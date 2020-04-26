Video

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland will take a different path if the UK government "prematurely" lifts lockdown.

However, she said the country would not take its own course "for the sake of it".

Speaking to the Andrew Marr programme, Ms Sturgeon said: "If the UK government took decisions that I thought were premature in terms of coming out of the lockdown then clearly I would want to make sure that Scotland did what I judged was best to protect the population."