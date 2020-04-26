'We won’t do things differently for the sake of it'

Media player
Coronavirus: Nicola Sturgeon on Scotland's lockdown and borders
Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has told the BBC's Andrew Marr that Scotland would only come out of lockdown differently to the rest of the UK if "the evidence said it was necessary".
She also said that social distancing would be in place for some time to come.
26 Apr 2020
