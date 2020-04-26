More than 22,000 volunteer for NHS and care
People have been coming forward to join and rejoin health and care services to help battle coronavirus.

The Scottish health secretary said that more than 22,000 had volunteered in the past four weeks.

Jeane Freeman told the latest Scottish government briefing that work was now under way to ensure volunteers can start work as quickly as possible.

