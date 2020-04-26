Media player
RAF flying coronavirus cover across Scotland
RAF helicopters are providing cover to transfer coronavirus cases from across the whole of Scotland.
The squadron of Pumas was deployed to Kinloss at the beginning of the outbreak.
They have been training all over the country for weeks and are now fully operational.
26 Apr 2020
