Coronavirus: Ayrshire clean-up, one park bench at a time
A businessman is deep-cleaning hundreds of park benches, bins and bus stops in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.
He normally uses the cleaning equipment after fitting fire protection systems in schools, offices and hospitals.
But with this work suspended, Mr Ogilvie has been putting the equipment to use in the public spaces of Ayrshire.
Read more: 'I'm just happy to do my small bit to help'
27 Apr 2020
