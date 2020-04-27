'I don't really feel I'm living at all'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus home-care: 'I don't really feel I'm living at all'

Fern Adams is one of thousands of people who have lost their home-care support during the coronavirus crisis.

The 26-year-old used to have a team of carers who visited her four times a day but since lockdown she has had to move back in with her mother, a two-hour drive away.

Fern says she has lost her independence and is worried about her future once the pandemic subsides.

Read more: 'I have lost care support because of coronavirus'

  • 27 Apr 2020
Go to next video: PM warns we are at 'moment of maximum risk'