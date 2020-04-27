‘We need you to stay the course for a bit longer’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Sturgeon says lockdown measures must remain in place ‘for now’
The first minister said the coronavirus lockdown measures are having an effect on tackling the virus, but urged people to “stay the course” for a bit longer.
Nicola Sturgeon, at the Scottish government’s daily briefing, outlined that "real progress" had been made, with hospital admissions stable and the number of patients in intensive care falling.
However, she reiterated that the progress was “fragile” and the current lockdown measures would need to continue “for now” to protect the NHS.
-
27 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-52446559/coronavirus-sturgeon-says-lockdown-measures-must-remain-in-place-for-nowRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window