All patients over the age of 70 who are admitted to hospital for any reason will be tested for Covid-19, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

She told her daily briefing this would not just apply to those with symptoms of the coronavirus.

Ms Sturgeon said they would be tested on admission to hospital and every four days throughout their stay.

"That will help us identify if the virus is being transmitted in the hospital and how and where," she said.