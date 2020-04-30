The wellbeing 'haven' for NHS staff

Video

A hospital in Ayrshire has created a wellbeing suite to give staff a space to escape for a bit of respite from coronavirus care.

Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock has seen its intensive care capacity double since the outbreak began.

Staff now have an area where they can get a break and begin to give and get support if they need it.

