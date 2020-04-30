Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: The wellbeing 'haven' for NHS staff
A hospital in Ayrshire has created a wellbeing suite to give staff a space to escape for a bit of respite from coronavirus care.
Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock has seen its intensive care capacity double since the outbreak began.
Staff now have an area where they can get a break and begin to give and get support if they need it.
Read more here: 'Flashbacks, then dreams - you can’t escape it'
-
30 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window