'You may think it's only one trip - but it all adds up'
The first minister has urged people to stick to travel restrictions to keep coronavirus lockdown working.

In her latest briefing, Nicola Sturgeon revealed an increase in traffic on the roads and in bus passengers.

Ms Sturgeon said she understood the desire to get out, but said if everyone starts easing off, "the virus will take off again".

  • 30 Apr 2020