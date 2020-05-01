Media player
Clap for carers: Piper plays in praise of his sister
A piper has been playing in support off his sister - who is a doctor treating Covid-19 patients.
People across Scotland joined together again on Thursday night to to clap for the NHS, carers and key workers.
01 May 2020
