Tests for all care home residents with virus outbreak
The first minister sets out plans to test all residents and staff in care homes where Covid-19 is found.

Nicola Sturgeon was speaking as she set out enhanced testing capacity and plans for future testing.

Ms Sturgeon said testing would also be expanded to include over-65s with symptoms and to people who are not key workers, but who are required to leave home to go to work.

  • 01 May 2020