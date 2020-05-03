Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Naloxone use to be increased to help drug users
The use of special kits which temporarily reverse the effects of opioid overdoses is to be expanded.
The Lord Advocate has ruled that any registered service issuing the Naloxone kits will not face prosecution.
This was welcomed by Health Secretary Jeane Freeman who said widening the availability of the overdose reversal drug was a "precautionary measure" given that access to drug support services had been affected by the pandemic.
Read more: Increase in support for Scottish drug users
-
03 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-52524008/coronavirus-naloxone-use-to-be-increased-to-help-drug-usersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window