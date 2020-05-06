'Care home situation profoundly upsetting'
Nicola Sturgeon: 'Care home situation profoundly upsetting'

The first minister has spoken emotionally of the "profoundly upsetting" situation in care homes as she set out the process of testing.

At First Minister's Questions, Nicola Sturgeon was addressing a plea to ensure those moving to care homes do not have coronavirus.

Ms Sturgeon said that at "every single step of the way" the priority was to stop infection.

