Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Businesses 'must adapt' to allow reopening
Scotland’s Finance Secretary Kate Forbes says the ability to adapt to social distancing will determine which businesses are allowed to reopen soon.
She told BBC Debate Night it is “very difficult” to put a date on when the public will have access to pubs and restaurants.
She added: “While we don’t have a vaccine, the only way to halt the spread of the virus is through social distancing.”
-
07 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-52568807/coronavirus-businesses-must-adapt-to-allow-reopeningRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window