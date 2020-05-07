Businesses 'must adapt' to allow reopening
Video

Scotland’s Finance Secretary Kate Forbes says the ability to adapt to social distancing will determine which businesses are allowed to reopen soon.

She told BBC Debate Night it is “very difficult” to put a date on when the public will have access to pubs and restaurants.

She added: “While we don’t have a vaccine, the only way to halt the spread of the virus is through social distancing.”

