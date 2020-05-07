A day on the Covid frontline in Monklands Hospital
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus in Scotland: The frontline in ICU

As focus shifts towards the lifting of lockdown measures, the staff in our hospitals are still doing lifesaving work all day, every day.

Coronavirus: Scotland's Response has been granted exclusive access to University Hospital Monklands in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire.

Staff there have been at the centre of the struggle to save lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 07 May 2020