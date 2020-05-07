'The first 70 years together are the worst, after that it gets better!'
Video

VE Day: The couple whose love story spans seven decades

John and May Mitchell's love story has lasted more than seven decades but could easily have been ended by the brutal cruelty of World War Two.

The couple, who are both 95, spent their 72nd wedding anniversary in lockdown, sharing a bottle of champagne in the garden of their Ayrshire home instead of having a big party.

Friday marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day - Victory in Europe - when Germany surrendered to the Allies.

