Video

John and May Mitchell's love story has lasted more than seven decades but could easily have been ended by the brutal cruelty of World War Two.

The couple, who are both 95, spent their 72nd wedding anniversary in lockdown, sharing a bottle of champagne in the garden of their Ayrshire home instead of having a big party.

Friday marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day - Victory in Europe - when Germany surrendered to the Allies.