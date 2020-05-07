Easing lockdown now could be 'catastrophic'
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has responded to reports in the media about the UK government potentially easing lockdown.

During the latest Scottish government coronavirus briefing, she said to drop the "stay at home" message right now could be a potentially catastrophic mistake.

"It is not an exaggeration to say the decisions we take now are a matter of life and death," she said.

