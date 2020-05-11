Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: ‘It’s getting harder but let’s keep supporting each other’
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said staying at home is an “expression of love, kindness and solidarity”.
During a ministerial statement, she said coronavirus was now in retreat in Scotland as a result of the lockdown measures, but that progress was still fragile.
“I want to make sure that as we take each step on the path to recovery, the ground beneath us is as solid as possible,” she said.
The first minster said that as a citizen, she missed her family too, and she paid special thanks to children, saying they had “handled it brilliantly”.
-
11 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-52618819/coronavirus-it-s-getting-harder-but-let-s-keep-supporting-each-otherRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window