Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Billy Connolly reveals his hated school nickname
The Scottish comedian reflects on schooldays in the first episode of his new BBC Scotland series.
-
14 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window