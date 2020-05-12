Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stuart Cosgrove on lockdown with his autistic son
Stuart Cosgrove's son Jack is a lively, energetic boy who is on the autism spectrum.
The radio presenter says lockdown is difficult for families who have autistic children because their vital routines have been replaced with uncertainty.
He says he's making a bit of a "dog's ass" of being a specialist teacher, but is trying his best.
-
12 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window