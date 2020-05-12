Stuart Cosgrove on lockdown with his autistic son
Video

Stuart Cosgrove's son Jack is a lively, energetic boy who is on the autism spectrum.

The radio presenter says lockdown is difficult for families who have autistic children because their vital routines have been replaced with uncertainty.

He says he's making a bit of a "dog's ass" of being a specialist teacher, but is trying his best.

