The girl who lost three grandparents to Covid-19
Video

Coronavirus: The girl who lost three grandparents to Covid-19

A family party in March led to one girl losing three grandparents to coronavirus.

The BBC Disclosure programme spoke to the family of Anna from Glasgow.

They told of their devastation and how they believe the warnings about the coming pandemic should have been louder in early March.

  • 12 May 2020