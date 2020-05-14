Arctic convoys remembered 75 years on

Video

Jack Patterson, from Thornhill near Dumfries, has recalled what it was like to sail in the vital World War Two missions to the Soviet Union which ended 75 years ago.

During the Arctic convoys, more than 3,000 Allied seamen lost their lives to the freezing conditions and attacks by German U-boats or aircraft.

There were 78 convoys, starting in August 1941, after Germany invaded the Soviet Union.

They transported four million tons of supplies and munitions.