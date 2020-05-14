'Social isolation is not new to me'

Media player
Lockdown with cancer: 'Social isolation not new to me'
Living with terminal cancer means life in lockdown is nothing new for Perthshire author Fi Munro.
The 35-year-old told The Nine she has been shielding at home in Errol for the last two months.
She said: "I obviously can't see family or friends like anybody else.
"But it's a bit harder when you're living with a terminal condition because time is so precious together."
14 May 2020
