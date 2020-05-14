Media player
Coronavirus: Reeling, clapping and cheering for carers
People have taken to the streets of Scotland again to show thanks for carers and key workers.
The weekly appreciation on a Thursday night included clapping, pots and pans, bagpipes and blaring horns.
Two girls also took to the chance to show their gratitude in the form of a Highland Reel.
14 May 2020
