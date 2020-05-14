Reeling, clapping and cheering for carers
Coronavirus: Reeling, clapping and cheering for carers

People have taken to the streets of Scotland again to show thanks for carers and key workers.

The weekly appreciation on a Thursday night included clapping, pots and pans, bagpipes and blaring horns.

Two girls also took to the chance to show their gratitude in the form of a Highland Reel.

  • 14 May 2020