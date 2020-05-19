Media player
Nike conference: Patient confidentiality 'legitimate decision'
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said decisions over providing information to the public about coronavirus outbreaks required a balance of judgement.
In the case of the Nike conference, she said maintaining patient confidentiality was a legitimate judgement.
However, she said it was also legitimate to ask whether patient confidentiality should always be an over-riding consideration in all situations as the country moved towards a test, trace, isolate approach.
19 May 2020
