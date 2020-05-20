Media player
Being kind to yourself in lockdown
Leanne McKillop runs a group that helps those suffering with mental health problems.
She provides advice on how to look after your mental health during lockdown.
Leanne says that the most important thing we can do is to be kind to ourselves.
20 May 2020
