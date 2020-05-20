Two weeks on a ventilator fighting Covid-19
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Two weeks on a ventilator fighting Covid-19

Tam McCue has urged others to stick to lockdown rules after spending two weeks on a ventilator fighting Covid-19.

The 64-year-old delivery driver said he had never taken a day off work before he caught coronavirus.

He said others perhaps couldn't imagine what he had faced - "not going to see their grandkids again or their kids".

  • 20 May 2020