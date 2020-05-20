Woman, 90, 'climbing mountain' on stairs for NHS

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fundraiser Margaret Payne, 90, 'climbing Suilven' on stairs for NHS
A 90-year-old woman from Ardvar is climbing the height of Suilven mountain - 731m (2,398ft) - with 282 trips upstairs at her Sutherland home.
Margaret Payne embarked on the challenge to fundraise for the NHS and a hospice.
Speaking to BBC Scotland's The Nine, she said she was inspired by Captain Tom Moore, who raised more than £32m by walking laps of his garden.
She believes her challenge will take about 10 weeks to complete.
-
20 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-52747494/fundraiser-margaret-payne-90-climbing-suilven-on-stairs-for-nhsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window