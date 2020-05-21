Scottish schools to restart in August
The first minister says Scottish pupils are set to return to school on 11 August.

Nicola Sturgeon was outlining the Scottish government's phased plan for easing lockdown, starting with some more outdoor freedoms and outdoor work from the end of May.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs schools would be prepared throughout the summer and children would likely return to part-time class schooling and part-time home schooling.

  • 21 May 2020