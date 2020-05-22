What will the rules be on visiting parents?
Coronavirus: What will the rules be on visiting parents?

The first minister has been setting out how people will be able to meet up when lockdown starts easing.

Nicola Sturgeon said that travelling further afield to visit relatives outdoors would be allowed as restrictions are lifted - with Phase One set to start from the end of May.

But Ms Sturgeon urged people to use their judgement and stressed that people should not go inside other people's houses, because of the high risk of spreading the infection.

