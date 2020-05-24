Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Jeane Freeman says care sector needs reviewed
Scotland's health secretary says there should be a review of social care in light of the devastation caused by coronavirus.
Jeane Freeman said that for now "the focus is on dealing with the pandemic" but it had "shone a light" on areas that needed to be improved.
It comes after it emerged there were 5,635 cases of suspected Covid-19 in Scotland's care homes as of 23 May.
Ms Freeman said the "mixed economy" of care home provision needed examined.
-
24 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-52792532/coronavirus-jeane-freeman-says-care-sector-needs-reviewedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window