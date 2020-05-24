Video

Scotland's health secretary says there should be a review of social care in light of the devastation caused by coronavirus.

Jeane Freeman said that for now "the focus is on dealing with the pandemic" but it had "shone a light" on areas that needed to be improved.

It comes after it emerged there were 5,635 cases of suspected Covid-19 in Scotland's care homes as of 23 May.

Ms Freeman said the "mixed economy" of care home provision needed examined.